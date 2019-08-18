× WakeMed nurse arrested, charged with sex offense, kidnapping

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man employed at WakeMed as a nurse was arrested on the hospital campus Friday and charged with kidnapping and a sex offense, WTVD reports.

WakeMed said James Christopher Webb, 59, of Louisburg, is employed as a nurse and was working at the time of his arrest.

The arrest happened at the hospital’s campus at 3000 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Webb was charged with first-degree force sex offense and second-degree kidnapping in Wilson.

Webb was also charged with bringing a gun on educational property.