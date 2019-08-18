× Video shows moment man gets struck by lightning in SC

CONWAY, S.C. — Surveillance video captured the moment a man was struck by lightning as he walked outside during a storm, WTVD reports.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night outside the Academy for Technology and Academics.

A school counselor, Romulus McNeil, said it was orientation night for students and parents at the school.

He said everyone was contemplating if it was safe or not to exit the building as it started storming.

McNeil told WPDE Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski that he said, “I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” right before the incident happened.

Fortunately, McNeil was OK after the lightning strike.

MUST-SEE VIDEO! Romulus McNeill was walking out of the Academy for Technology and Academics located near Conway and was struck by lightning! As you would imagine, it freaked him out. Thankfully, he's ok! (After one take at normal speed, I slowed the video down) #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/9pPyNjkr2U — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) August 16, 2019