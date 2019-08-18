Shots fired in NC Walmart parking lot
GASTONIA, N.C. — A shooting happened in the Walmart parking lot on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, officers say, FOX 46 WJZY reports.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the foot.
Gastonia police began an investigation into the incident when a call came in around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
Officials confirmed that the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking.
Witnesses on the scene say an old man was shot.
Police are looking for a vehicle related to the shooting and so far, no one has been arrested because of the incident.
The Walmart is open to the public.
35.262082 -81.187300