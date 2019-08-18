Shots fired in NC Walmart parking lot

Posted 12:46 pm, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, August 18, 2019

GASTONIA, N.C. — A shooting happened in the Walmart parking lot on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, officers say, FOX 46 WJZY reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the foot.

Gastonia police began an investigation into the incident when a call came in around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officials confirmed that the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking.

Witnesses on the scene say an old man was shot.

Police are looking for a vehicle related to the shooting and so far, no one has been arrested because of the incident.

The Walmart is open to the public.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.