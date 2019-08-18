× SC woman killed with kitchen knife during argument in home, authorities say

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was killed with a kitchen knife inside a home during an argument, authorities say, WYFF reports.

A husband and wife were with Jessica Ekholm,29, at the home when a disagreement happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sam Ferguson, the Abbeville County deputy coroner.

“(Ekholm) had a pocket knife and stabbed him – he was stabbed in the back. And then he retaliated by grabbing a straight-bladed kitchen knife out of a kitchen block,” Ferguson said.

Ekholm was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haley Rhianan Venedam, the wife, called 911 after she took the couple’s two young children to another house.

Robert Kenneth Martin, the man, was flown to a medical center and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.