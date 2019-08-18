× Police looking for Burlington woman missing since late June

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A missing person report was filed Saturday for Patricia Macchia who was last seen June 30, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

She is 45, about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police say.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and grey tennis shoes.

There are no indications that foul play is involved, police say.

Police are actively seeking anyone with information about Macchia. If you know anything, please call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.