Ohio man arrested for threatening to open fire at Jewish center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of threatening to open fire at a Jewish community center, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

Police in Youngstown arrested 20-year-old James Reardon Jr. Friday after he made the threat on Instagram.

The post included a video of a man shooting a gun and a tag of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

Investigators say Reardon’s Instagram feed is full of anti-semitic and white nationalist comments as well as images of him shooting guns.

Police say they found two semi-automatic assault rifles, three AR-15s and ammunition at his home.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday.