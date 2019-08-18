Ohio man arrested for threatening to open fire at Jewish center

Posted 2:55 pm, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:54PM, August 18, 2019

James Reardon Jr.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of threatening to open fire at a Jewish community center, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

Police in Youngstown arrested 20-year-old James Reardon Jr. Friday after he made the threat on Instagram.

The post included a video of a man shooting a gun and a tag of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

Investigators say Reardon’s Instagram feed is full of anti-semitic and white nationalist comments as well as images of him shooting guns.

Police say they found two semi-automatic assault rifles, three AR-15s and ammunition at his home.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.