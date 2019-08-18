× NFL running back Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — NFL running back and former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson was one of two people killed in an Austin motorcycle crash Saturday night, his family says, KVUE reports.

Benson was 36 years old.

RIP Cedric Benson. One of the greatest running backs in the storied history of backs at the University of Texas. Four 1,000-yard seasons. Most rushing attempts in school history. Second behind Ricky Williams in total yards and TDs. pic.twitter.com/p4f8C4q8sZ — Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) August 18, 2019

One of the vehicles was on fire when first responders arrived, and they say the fire was quickly put out.

Benson and a woman in her 30s were pronounced dead on the scene and EMS said two other people had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

A minivan hit Benson who was on a motorcycle with a woman and poor visibility and speed were the biggest factors in the crash, police say.

“If you’re not really careful, or you’re going slightly over the speed limit, it is very difficult to stop,” said Sergeant Eric Wilson.

This one hurts. You’ll always have a place in our hearts. RIP Cedric Benson🧡 #HookEmInHeaven pic.twitter.com/GWiZyLwJys — Barstool Hook ‘Em (@UTBarstool) August 18, 2019

Benson was a consensus All-American and a four-year starter for the Texas Longhorns.

He signed a five-year, $35 million contract after being drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft.

He stayed with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008 to 2012 until he signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Tributes flowed from fans and the community following Benson’s death.

Cedric Benson has passed away. RIP pic.twitter.com/GEjSUmaMlT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2019