Mother, grandmother charged after baby found covered in ants on floor of minivan

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities found a 16-day-old baby covered in ants on the floor of a minivan in Kentucky and arrested the newborn’s mother and grandmother Thursday around 7:30 p.m., according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The discovery was made during a traffic stop.

When a sergeant tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle didn’t stop immediately and went about one quarter-mile further before stopping in the driveway of a residence.

Deputies made contact with the two women in the vehicle and learned that they had outstanding bench warrants

Rebecca Jean Fultz, 32, the passenger and baby’s mother, had to be removed from the van after refusing to get out, deputies say.

As deputies continued their investigation, they say one of the occupants told them was a baby inside the vehicle.

However, deputies did not immediately find the baby because it wasn’t in a car seat.

Eventually, they found the newborn on the floor between the two front seats.

The 16-day-old had a soiled diaper, was having difficulty breathing and had ants crawling on it, deputies say.

There was a flat-screen TV in the minivan which could have been “easily been thrown about in the vehicle during a sudden stop,” deputies say.

The baby was treated for dehydration after being rushed to a local hospital.

Fultz was arrested on multiple charges including first-degree criminal child abuse to a child under 12, resisting arrest and menacing.

Charolotte Simpson, 69, the child’s grandmother, was also arrested on multiple charges including first-degree criminal child abuse to a child under 12.