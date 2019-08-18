× Florida youth soccer coach accused of molesting 9-year-old

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy said he was molested by his soccer coach on the way to practice, officials said, WESH reports.

Hugo Daniel Jimenez-Rumbos was taking the boy to a sporting goods store when the boy said Jimenez-Rumbos touched his private parts four times over his clothing, according to an arrest report.

The boy also said the soccer coach told him to do an exercise and Jimenez-Rumbos allegedly looked down his pants.

The child’s mother said her son called asking to be picked up.

Jimenez-Rumbos admitted to touching the 9-year-old when he was interviewed by detectives.

Jimenez-Rumbos faces five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He is being held in jail without bond.