Elementary school teacher decides ‘no homework’ all year

EVADALE, Texas — Students all over the U.S. are going back to school this week, but one teacher in Texas is looking to make the back to school transition a little easier by deciding to not give her students any homework, KBMT reports.

Richelle Terry didn’t assign homework when she taught Pre-K and says now that she is teaching second and third grade math for the first time, she will carry that same approach over.

Terry says she wants students to enjoy being kids and to spend time with friends and family outside of school.

“You see them and they’re like, ‘I hate school, I don’t like school, I don’t like learning, that class is boring.’ It’s because they take the fun out of it,” Terry said. “Everything is serious, it’s this, this, this and this, and it doesn’t have to be that way,”

Evadale Elementary School has added a tutorial period for students who may need additional help and Terry believes students will have the time they need during class to finish their assignments.

No homework has been assigned yet, but Terry also says that, as the semester progresses, school officials will be evaluating the approach.

Teachers at Evadale have the freedom to choose their lesson plans with the guarantee that students are meeting requirements.

“When I go home, the last thing I want to do is more school work, and the last thing they want to do is more school work. I’d rather snuggle and TV time, talk and dinner together,” Terry said.