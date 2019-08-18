× Border Patrol officers find $2.3 million worth of pot in jalapeño shipment

OTAY MESA, Calif. — Border Patrol officers say they discovered wrapped packages of marijuana in a shipment of jalapenos that are valued at $2.3 million, KGTV reports.

Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 37-year-old Mexican national on a tractor who was pulling a trailer with cargo.

The cargo was listed as jalapeno peppers, but a canine team alerted agents to the shipment after a primary inspection.

Officers say they then discovered 314 large packages of marijuana that weighed around 7,560 pounds.

“Not only did they prevent the drugs from reaching our community, they also prevented millions of dollars of potential profit from making it into the hands of a transnational criminal organization,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa port director.