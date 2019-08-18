× Accident involving tractor-trailer closes ramp from U.S. 311 northbound to Interstate 40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from U.S. 311 northbound to Interstate 40 and the ramp is closed as authorities investigate, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Traffic is currently being diverted to I-40 eastbound.

Authorities anticipate that the closure will continue for the next several hours, the release says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer appears to have minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police say.

WSPD is advising drivers to be cautious and use an alternate route if travelling in the area.