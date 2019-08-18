× 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after multi-vehicle wreck in NC

MONROE, N.C. – Highway 74 is shut down Sunday afternoon as crews respond to a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles, WSOC reports.

The five-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 74 at Stafford Street.

Officials said one person died at the scene and another person is in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Monroe Police and Fire departments are at the scene working to clear the crash.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.