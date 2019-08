× Thousands in Greensboro without power after storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Almost 4,000 people are without power in Greensboro along Old Battleground Road after a short storm Saturday, according to the Duke Energy power outage map.

Duke Energy has a total of 3,829 customers reported without power on their outage map with expected restoration times ranging from 8:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

The outages were caused by fallen trees that damaged equipment, Duke Energy says.