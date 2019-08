× Numerous vehicles involved in crash on I-40/I-85 near Mebane; multiple patients reported

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — About 20 vehicles were involved in a crash at the Interstate 40/Interstate 85 interchange near Mebane Saturday night, according to an Orange County 911 Communications Manager.

The wreck happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the weigh station by mile marker 157.

I-85 was closed in both directions.

There were multiple patients with unknown injuries.