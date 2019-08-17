× NC baby dies after being given fatal dose of allergy medicine at daycare, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews, North Carolina 6-month-old girl died from a fatal dose of allergy medicine at a daycare in Vermont, a police report says, WCNC reports.

Harper, the 6-month-old, was given the active ingredient in allergy medicine like Benadryl, called diphenhydramine, a criminal investigation determined.

“She had high doses of Benadryl In her system – that’s basically what killed her,” said Larry Briar, her grandfather.

Children less than 6 years old shouldn’t be given diphenhydramine unless they have a doctor’s note, the medical examiner’s autopsy said.

Harper did not have a prescription for any medication with diphenhydramine in it.

In January, when she was found on her third day at her state-certified daycare facility, she wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive.

Stacey Vaillancourt, the daycare worker, was charged by police with cruelty to a child and manslaughter.

She was released by a judge on $25,000 unsecured bail.

“This was all something that could have been prevented,” said Jennifer Briar, her grandmother.