NC baby dies after being given fatal dose of allergy medicine at daycare, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews, North Carolina 6-month-old girl died from a fatal dose of allergy medicine at a daycare in Vermont, a police report says, WCNC reports.
Harper, the 6-month-old, was given the active ingredient in allergy medicine like Benadryl, called diphenhydramine, a criminal investigation determined.
“She had high doses of Benadryl In her system – that’s basically what killed her,” said Larry Briar, her grandfather.
Children less than 6 years old shouldn’t be given diphenhydramine unless they have a doctor’s note, the medical examiner’s autopsy said.
Harper did not have a prescription for any medication with diphenhydramine in it.
In January, when she was found on her third day at her state-certified daycare facility, she wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive.
Stacey Vaillancourt, the daycare worker, was charged by police with cruelty to a child and manslaughter.
She was released by a judge on $25,000 unsecured bail.
“This was all something that could have been prevented,” said Jennifer Briar, her grandmother.