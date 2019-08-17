NC baby dies after being given fatal dose of allergy medicine at daycare, police say

Posted 12:54 pm, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, August 17, 2019

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews, North Carolina 6-month-old girl died from a fatal dose of allergy medicine at a daycare in Vermont, a police report says, WCNC reports.

Harper, the 6-month-old, was given the active ingredient in allergy medicine like Benadryl, called diphenhydramine, a criminal investigation determined.

“She had high doses of Benadryl In her system – that’s basically what killed her,” said Larry Briar, her grandfather.

Children less than 6 years old shouldn’t be given diphenhydramine unless they have a doctor’s note, the medical examiner’s autopsy said.

Harper did not have a prescription for any medication with diphenhydramine in it.

In January, when she was found on her third day at her state-certified daycare facility, she wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive.

Stacey Vaillancourt, the daycare worker, was charged by police with cruelty to a child and manslaughter.

She was released by a judge on $25,000 unsecured bail.

“This was all something that could have been prevented,” said Jennifer Briar, her grandmother.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.