Man charged after EMS worker, Davidson County ambulance hit by car in Lexington Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- An EMS worker suffered leg injuries Saturday when she and an ambulance were hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot at 160 Lowes Blvd. in Lexington, police say.

Nathan Fowler, 36, of Clemmons, was driving a black Mustang, hit the EMS worker around 12:30 a.m. and pinned her between the ambulance and the Mustang, police say.

The Mustang crashed into the yellow cement barriers at the grocery side of Walmart, Fowler went into the store and was arrested in the sporting goods section after officers arrived.

Once in custody, police say Fowler was taken to Lexington Medical Center and a search warrant was taken for his blood.

He was charged with DWI, felony hit-and-run and felony assault on emergency personnel.

The EMS worker's name is not being released, and she was first taken to Lexington Medical Center before being flown to Baptist health with severe leg injuries, police say.

The ambulance is damaged on the driver's side and the Mustang is seriously damaged.