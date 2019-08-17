× ‘I feel like a hero’: 9-year-old boy helps deliver baby sister

TAMPA, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy in Tampa helped deliver his baby sister with the guidance of a 911 dispatcher, WFTS reports.

Lindell Lyons, 9, was watching tv and eating breakfast when his mom, Shanelle Brantley, told him to call 911.

Brantley said she had just gone into labor.

Lyons called 911, said his mom was having a baby and followed their instructions to help with the delivery.

“He did a fabulous job. He’s the one that deserves all the credit. He really held his cool. He went and followed the instructions to the letter and helped his mom deliver his baby sister,” said Jared McYeo, the official on the other side of the 911 call.

McYeo says that after working as a dispatcher for a decade, he’s delivered two babies so far, but neither previous situation was with someone so young on the other end of the call.

The baby, named Princess Brantley, was born on Aug. 6, weighing 6 lb. 14 oz., her family says.

“It was a kind of a dream to me. I was kind of nervous at the same time for him, but I said ‘I knew he could do it. I knew he could do it,'” Brantley said.

A week and a half later, her mother says the family is doing well.

“I feel like a hero,” Lindell said.