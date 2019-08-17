× Florida woman pulls alligator from pants during traffic stop

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Florida woman who was in possession of numerous wild animals pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants during a traffic stop, officials say.

Prosecutors say a deputy stopped a pickup truck carrying Michael Clemons, 22, and Ariel Machan Le-Quire, 25, that ran a stop sign in May.

Clemons allowed the deputy to search some bags and said he and Machan Le-Quire were collecting snakes and frogs under an overpass.

The deputy opened a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” backpack and found 41 turtles inside.

When he asked Machan Le-Quire if she had anything else, she pulled a 1-foot alligator out of her pants.

Machan-Le Quire pleaded guilty to four charges and was sentenced to probation.

The Clemons case is currently pending, according to officials.