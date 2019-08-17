EMT, Davidson County ambulance hit by car in Lexington Walmart parking lot

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- An EMT suffered leg injuries Saturday when she and an ambulance were hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Lexington, police say.

The EMT who was hit has already been through one surgery due to severe crush injuries in her leg and is going to go through another, her family says.

A man driving a Mustang hit the ambulance around 12:30 a.m.

The EMT worker's family says he was intoxicated.

The Mustang ran into a concrete post and stopped next to the Walmart.

The driver went into the store and was arrested inside by Lexington police.

The ambulance is damaged on the driver's side and the Mustang is seriously damaged.

The EMT is a mother of 4 and almost lost her leg, the family says.

