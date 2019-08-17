Cancel all engagements — a bed made for box-set binges is coming your way

For fans of Netflix and chill, the perfect bed is coming your way.

Ideal for box set binges, the “second generation smart-bed” designed by Italian architect Fabio Vinella and furniture brand Hi-Interiors comes with an HD projector and 70-inch theater screen, built-in sound system and invisible speakers.

“The design of the HiCan and the new HiBed is a contemporary cocoon equipped with state-of-the-art technology for wellness, entertainment and health monitoring that syncs seamlessly with your smart device,” design firm Hi-Interiors said in a press release.

The bed also has dimmable lighting, an adjustable base, motorized blackout curtains, voice control and a built-in wifi connection — features, the designers say, that interact to ensure a user gets a better rest.

The bed, they say, also monitors the user’s movements and automatically adjusts the temperature according to his or her preferences.

The bed’s “personalized concierge service” starts when you wake up — including a smart clock, weather updates and traffic information.

For the health conscious, the bed is also fitted with biometric monitors that can track a user’s weight.

“We dream of a world in which our living space will listen to us more and more and will be the key to our well-being, becoming our next and ultimate walk-in smart device,” Hi-Interiors founders Ivan and Gianni Tallarico said in a press release.

Priced at at least $13,800, the HiBed is currently available for pre-order, and will be available next year.