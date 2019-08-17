Body of newborn abandoned in field; 2 suspects expected to be charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A couple is in custody for allegedly abandoning the body of a 2-month-old baby in a field in Kenosha, Wisconsin, WITI reports.

Kenosha police are now confirming the death of 2-month old Jalisa Adams-Frison after their investigation determined her body was abandoned in a field.

The suspects have not been charged, but Kenosha police are identifying them as 36-year-old Hezile Frison and 21-year-old Monica Adams.

They last saw the baby in late July.

An unidentified man and his family are helping to end the mystery of the missing girl.

"We were trying to be nice and give somebody a place of shelter who was homeless. To our knowledge, the baby was with other family members, so we didn't question it," the man said. "But as time went on, then we began to grow suspicious."

The details weren't adding up.

"We told them to get in the car so they could take us to where this baby was, but then they were beating around the bush," the man said.

Instead, they drove to the Kenosha police department Wednesday and the suspects took off.

Police were quickly able to track them down and make the arrests.

They are currently awaiting charges for hiding a corpse and harboring or aiding felons.

"I don't know what the situation was or what happened, but even if it was an accident, how can you just throw the child out?" the man said.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is still not known exactly how the baby died.

Frison has an extensive criminal history including convictions for violent offenses.