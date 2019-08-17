× Asheboro man charged after he tries to stab person, is tackled during Randleman home burglary

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An Asheboro man tried to stab a person in the stomach with a large knife during a burglary attempt and was tackled by the victim, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded Friday to the Camellia Lane area of Randleman in reference to a burglary and armed person.

When deputies arrived, they say they secured Donald Duran Baker, 49, of Asheboro who was at the residence.

The victim and a witness said they encountered Baker in the home stealing items.

Baker pulled out a large knife and tried to stab the victim in the stomach and the victim tackled him and began to fight him, the release says.

EMS responded to evaluate Baker, and he refused treatment.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor injury to real property.

He was given a $2,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.