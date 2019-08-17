2 from Burlington facing multiple charges after victim dragged by vehicle, others kidnapped at gunpoint, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two Burlington residents are facing kidnapping, burglary and assault charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, an altercation started at a mobile home park between Kevin Craig Davis, 43, of Burlington, Shannon Deane Davis, 40, of Burlington, and three victims, Ashley Ayers, Corey King and Dreymon Parker, just inside Guilford County at the Alamance County line.

Deputies say the altercation continued to Reedy Fork Mobile Home Park in Ossipee.

A burglary then happened at one of the residences in the park and then an assault happened when the victim, Ayers, was hit with a gun like a club and then dragged by a vehicle driven by one of the suspects, the release says.

The two other victims were then kidnapped from Reedy Fork at gunpoint and dropped off near Shallowford Church Road.

On Saturday, deputies say they attempted to serve the arrest warrants stemming from this incident on Kevin and Shannon Davis at their residence, located at 724 Morton Dr. in Burlington.

They refused to cooperate and since the Davis’ possibly had guns in the residence as well as small children, deputies say they began negotiating with the suspects.

After a few hours of negotiation, the Davis’ surrendered and were taken into custody, the release says.

They were served with the warrants and held at the Alamance County Detention Center.

The Davis’ are charged with two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, one count each of second-degree burglary and one count each of assault with deadly weapon.

Kevin Davis’ bond is $500,000 and Shannon Davis’ bond is $250,000.

This investigation is continuing with possible additional charges from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the Gibsonville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at: (336) 570-6300 or the Gibsonville Police department at: (336) 449-4144.