× Salisbury man accused of raping a juvenile in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing child sex charges following an investigation in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

James Lee Scott, 50, of Salisbury, faces multiple charges, including statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old, statutory sex offense of a child less than 15 years old, indecent liberties with a minor and felony child abuse.

On March 7, sheriff’s detectives became aware of the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

The juvenile had a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville where they detailed what happened.

Detectives learned the assault had been happening over the past few years.

On Thursday, detectives located and arrested Scott with the assistance of Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $2 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.