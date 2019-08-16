× Pond at popular Charlotte park tests positive for toxic algae harmful to people, pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Warning signs are being posted around several Mecklenburg County parks after a pond tested positive for a dangerous bacteria that can be harmful to people and pets, WSOC reports.

Park and Recreation and the Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services tested the Park Road Park pond on Thursday and it tested positive for the toxic version of blue-green algae.

Park and Recreation said it requested Storm Water Services test 14 park properties with ponds for toxic levels of blue-green algae. The other 13 properties will be tested over the next two weeks. They include:

Freedom Park

Hornet’s Nest Park

Marshall Park

Beatty Park

Elon Park

Reedy Creek Park

McAlpine Park

Clarks Creek Nature Preserve

Ribbonwalk Nature Preserve

Sherman Branch Nature Preserve

Davie Park

Idlewild Park

Ezell Farm Park

Warning signs will be posted around Park Road Park and the other properties starting Friday and in the coming days.

NEW: Park Road Park’s pond has tested positive for blue-green algae @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VsNhkZUIna — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 16, 2019

Three dogs died after being exposed to the blue-green algae last week in a Wilmington pond.