Pond at popular Charlotte park tests positive for toxic algae harmful to people, pets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Warning signs are being posted around several Mecklenburg County parks after a pond tested positive for a dangerous bacteria that can be harmful to people and pets, WSOC reports.
Park and Recreation and the Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services tested the Park Road Park pond on Thursday and it tested positive for the toxic version of blue-green algae.
Park and Recreation said it requested Storm Water Services test 14 park properties with ponds for toxic levels of blue-green algae. The other 13 properties will be tested over the next two weeks. They include:
Freedom Park
Hornet’s Nest Park
Marshall Park
Beatty Park
Elon Park
Reedy Creek Park
McAlpine Park
Clarks Creek Nature Preserve
Ribbonwalk Nature Preserve
Sherman Branch Nature Preserve
Davie Park
Idlewild Park
Ezell Farm Park
Warning signs will be posted around Park Road Park and the other properties starting Friday and in the coming days.
Three dogs died after being exposed to the blue-green algae last week in a Wilmington pond.