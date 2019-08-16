× North Carolina teacher arrested after alleged sexual contact with student

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wayne County teacher is facing charges after he was accused of making illegal sexual contact with a student, WRAL reports.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday that Ryder Heith Webb, 24, of Farmville, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student.

Webb was arrested at his home Monday, according to WNCN.

Officials learned of the alleged crime when the student’s parents reported that the C.B. Aycock High School social studies teacher had made sexual contact with their child.

According to WRAL, the child was 15 years old when the then-23-year-old teacher allegedly first made inappropriate contact.

Wayne County Public School said Webb, who had worked at the school since August 2017, was suspended with pay on Monday. He resigned two days later.