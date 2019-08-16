NC man facing human trafficking charges after holding woman, infant captive, deputies say

Posted 12:05 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, August 16, 2019

James Bryan Peterson

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man who allegedly held a woman and her 8-month-old captive is facing human trafficking charges, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says, WECT reports.

A woman called 911 Aug. 9, saying she was being held against her will at a home in the Willard community, deputies say.

James Bryan Peterson, 54, of Willard, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, one count of sexual battery and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

He was released when he posted bail after he was booked into jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

He was then arrested again after a search warrant was executed at the home.

Peterson was additionally charged with human trafficking – adult victim, human trafficking – child victim, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, sexual servitude, involuntary servitude and felonious restraint.

He was booked in jail under a $2 million bond.

His first court appearance is set for Aug. 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

