Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A trip to the North Carolina Zoo gives guests a chance to see all kinds of animals from around the world, even ones they might not even know about.

Many people have never heard of or seen a red river hog. Four of them live at the North Carolina Zoo.

Two of them, a pair of sisters, just arrived last Fall.

They joined two other females that have called the zoo home for years.

In today's Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith gets a closer look at these unique creatures.