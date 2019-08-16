Missing woman in NC with dementia found alive in drainage ditch near her home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Wednesday was found alive in a drainage ditch Friday, according to Orange County officials.

Maryanne Rosenman was found in a heavily wooded area between her home and where she was last seen.

Crews searched for 53 hours and covered more than 1,500 acres.

More than 30 agencies responded to provide people and assets and more than 300 people participated in 43 coordinated missions.

Authorities used helicopters and drones in the search, but they weren’t overly helpful due to the heavy tree canopy.

“Seventy-five percent of dementia patients are found within 1.2 miles of their last known point and ninety-five percent are located within 5.1 miles,” said Kirby Saunders, the management coordinator.