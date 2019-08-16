Man wanted in connection to shooting of woman in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man is wanted in connection to the shooting of a woman in High Point Thursday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Authorities say they determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance and identified Brandon D. Peat, 19, of High Point, as the suspect.

Police arrived at 304-2H Ardale Dr. Thursday afternoon after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon where a woman was shot in the leg and was "badly hurt."

Officers say they found a 29-year-old High Point woman at the scene who was sitting on the steps in front of the building and bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound in her right leg.

An officer immediately applied a tourniquet to the wound due to the large amount of blood that the victim was losing, the release says.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she was stabilized.

Officers say they checked the apartment for the suspect or additional victims and when neither were found, they applied for a search warrant.

After leaving the scene, an officer found the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Wise Avenue.

They were able to gather enough evidence to obtain warrants on Peat for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.