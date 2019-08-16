× Kids turn in NC mom for opening 12 credit accounts under their names, deputies report

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina mom was arrested after allegedly opening 12 credit accounts under her children’s names, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Bristol Kay King, 34, of Cerro Gordo, was charged with 12 counts of identity theft and 12 counts of unlawfully obtaining credit cards.

Deputies learned of the fraud when it was reported on June 20.

The children told deputies their mother had opened the accounts with different vendors without their consent.

WWAY reports the children found out when they noticed packages arriving with their names on them. King reportedly told them they were not allowed to open or even touch them.

King was arrested on Tuesday and held under a $120,000 secured bond.