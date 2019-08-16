Greensboro woman charged with shooting into a moving vehicle on I-40 in Kernersville

Kernersville police (WGHP file photo)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro woman was taken into custody after she allegedly shot at another car on I-40 east in Kernersville, police report.

At about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance involving two drivers on Interstate 40 east between Union Cross Road and Highway 66.

According to police, Elizabeth Blake, 39, of Greensboro, had a gun and shot at the other vehicle.

No one was injured.

Blake has been charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle. She was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.

Police ask any witnesses to come forward if they saw two vehicles driving aggressively in the area of I-40 east between Union Cross Road and Highway 66 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.

