Greensboro teacher charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with children

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teacher was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with children, court authorities say.

Eltayeb Elbashir, 43, of Greensboro, is accused of taking indecent liberties with two girls under 16 years old.

Elbashir has been a US citizen since 2011 and is originally from Sudan.

The judge upheld his $50,000 bond and his next court date is Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

He has no prior convictions.

Elbashir is an educator who holds a master’s degree and is also an Uber driver, his lawyer says.