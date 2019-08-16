× Fans celebrate Rowan softball team’s Little League World Series victory

SALISBURY, N.C. — The best Little League fastpitch softball team in the country returned to North Carolina on Thursday, WTVD reports.

Rowan Little League from Salisbury, North Carolina, beat Eastbank Little League from River Ridge, Louisiana, 4-1 on Wednesday night to win the 2019 Little League Softball World Series.

Thursday the girls arrived in Salisbury to throngs of cheering supporters. Firefighters and police officers even escorted the team down Main Street.

“We just wanted to come out to support some champions. Knowing Coach Yang and his crew, it was very exciting to know that they won,” one supporter said.

Celebrations continue Saturday with a parade to honor the young girls and their accomplishment.