Downed power lines shut down stretch of Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A stretch of Spring Garden Street was closed as crews respond to downed powerlines in the area.

The road is closed from West Market Street to South Holden Road.

According to the City of Greensboro, Duke Energy is responding.

Not far away, more than 3,000 Duke Energy customers are waiting for lights to come back on.

At about 7:24 a.m., an outage was reported in the area of West Wendover Ave and Harrison Street. About 2, 100 customers are affected. Duke Energy expects power to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The power company also reports a cluster of outages near Springwood Drive, all reported at about 7:23 a.m..m. More than 1,000 customers are without power and may also be waiting until 10:30 a.m. for it to be restored.