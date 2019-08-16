Construction begins on Burlington-Elon Greenway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A new $500,000 greenway project under construction in Burlington.

The multi-use path called the Burlington-Elon Greenway will connect Elon University to downtown Burlington. This is just the first phase of the 3.6-mile project.

“You can walk and bike and you can go to work and school. But it’s community. It’s exercise, it’s health, it’s getting outside in a safe location,” said Mike Nunn, transportation manager and interim planning director.

This is a community project with a focus on health, safety and livability.

“It’s also a huge draw for people to live here because they want those types of amenities in their communities,” said Tracey Grayzer, president of Impact Alamance.

If you don’t have a car, you won’t have to worry. This path will let you safely walk or bike.

“Being able to get out and walk. Take your family in a place that’s safe. It’s inviting. It’s a space just for that to happen,” Grayzer said. “Building a healthier community is one of our priority areas.”

The first phase of the project is expected to be finished by December. The city hopes to put up additional lights along the pathway.