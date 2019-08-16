Church group surprises strangers with free gas in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Friday night, a group with the Rescue House Church in Winston-Salem surprised dozens of people by filling up their gas tanks.

Members of the church filled up people's cars with $25 worth of free gas at the Sheetz off Highway 150.

"All of a sudden somebody walked up and said, 'Hey would you like us to buy your gas?' and I was like, 'Sure that'd be great,'" said Angie Hatcher, who was gifted with free gas.

Those filling up people's tanks say the response was overwhelming.

"We had people hug us and cry, tell us thank you. Some people asked what the catch was, nothing, we just want to bless you and love on you," said Nichole Rose, with Rescue House Church.

It's part of the church's annual "Bless Back" week, which encourages members to serve the community through different projects.

"I think if everybody does a random act of kindness every day, even if it's just holding the door open for someone, our world would be a better place. There is no doubt about it," Rose said.