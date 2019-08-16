Chicken patties recalled nationwide over possible contamination

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Tyson Foods is rolling out a recall for more than 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties shipped all across the country.

The USDA announced the recall Thursday over possible contamination of “extraneous materials.” It is unclear exactly what kind of contamination may have affected the chicken.

Reports of contamination from buyers sparked the recall.

The USDA says people should not eat the meat. Instead, anyone who has the contaminated chicken should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

The recall applies specifically to 26 oz. resealable bags of Weaver breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat. The best if used by date is Jan. 31, 2020. The lot code, which can be found on the label, is 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623 or 0319PBF0600.

On the back of the bag, the establishment number is “P-13456.”

For more information, visit the USDA website.