Brewery recalls beer they say could explode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Lakefront Brewery issued a recall on a beer Wednesday because the bottles could explode, WISN reports.

The "My Turn Junk" kettle sour cherry beer was called "too volatile" by Lakefront.

The beer is brewed with wild cherries, so it has wild yeast in it that could keep fermenting and cause carbon dioxide to buildup.

The build up and chemical reaction could then possibly cause the bottles to explode.

Lakefront is refunding customers.

Anyone with the recalled beer should take a photo of the label and email it to the brewery by Oct. 1 to receive a refund.

No injuries have been reported.