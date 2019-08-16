× Baby copperheads will emerge earlier in North Carolina, due to warmer-than-normal summer

Expect to start seeing baby Copperhead snakes around the Triangle, WTVD reports.

Experts said August is hatching time for the venomous snakes, and this year’s hotter-than-normal temperatures means the babies will be emerging even earlier.

Copperheads are ovoviviparous–meaning their babies hatch from eggs that incubate inside the mother’s body. The babies are then born live.

Copperheads often live in suburban areas because humans leave food laying about.

“They disappear on pine straw and a lot of stuff we have on the ground, so the best thing to do is just look,” Telena Chavis, a snake catcher said.