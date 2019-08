× 9-year-old girl bitten by shark in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A shark bit a 9-year-old girl who was on vacation with her family at new Smyrna Beach in Florida Friday, WESH reports.

Her mother is taking her to the hospital and she will likely need stitches, authorities say.

New Smyrna Beach is in Volusia County, which is the so-called “shark bite capital of the world.”

The shark bite is the 10th in 2019 in the county.