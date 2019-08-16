× 45% of Americans say they’ve worn the same pair of underwear for 2 days or more, study finds

Your friends and neighbors might not change their underwear as often as you’d think.

It’s age-old wisdom from moms everywhere that you should always bring an extra pair of underwear. Well, it seems nearly half of Americans aren’t taking the advice.

A new survey from Tommy John reports that 45% of Americans admit to wearing the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

We’ll leave it to you to decide if this next part is a shock, but the survey also found men were more than two times more likely than women to spend over a week in the same underwear.

Dude.

“Well, at least it was fresh to begin with,” you might tell yourself.

That might not be true.

About 46% of Americans say they’ve had the same pair of underwear for a year or longer, and 38% say they don’t even know how long they’ve had their oldest pair.

Now if you’re one of the many people whose Fruit of Looms have gotten a little ripe, here’s a tip for you.

Hanging onto underwear past the 1-year mark can lead to urinary tract infections, yeast infections, skin infections and bacterial infections.

That means your efforts to save a buck by recycling your tightie-whities could lead to paying more in ointment further down the road.

Okay, so now that you know that you probably should wash your underwear, you might be wondering how.

Tommy John recommends that, once you wash them, you give your underwear 30 minutes in the dryer on the tumble dry setting with low heat.

And when you do toss your underwear in the washing machine, keep in mind what else is in there.

Avoid washing them with the clothing of someone who is sick or clothes containing other bodily fluids.