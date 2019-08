× Woman shot, injured in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was shot in High Point on Thursday afternoon, according to officers on the scene.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m.

Police, EMS and firefighters responded to the scene at 302 Ardale Drive.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

35.938241 -79.987632