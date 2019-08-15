× ‘We’ll round you up’: Charlotte-area community leaders hit with flurry of racist letters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — African American community leaders opened their mail recently to find racist letters, according to WCNC.

Charlotte Councilman Braxton Winston, who was one of more than a dozen leaders to receive one of the letters, said he’s used to hate mail but added that this was different.

According to WCNC, the letter included the line, “Each of you despicable BLACK democrats should be tarred and feathered and run out of town (my town) on a rail.”

Winston said he believes the letter was meant to intimidate.

The letter reportedly blames African Americans for multiple issues and praises President Donald Trump.

“I do believe you need to go back to where you came from if you don’t BEGIN to show this great country some RESPECT and HONOR,” the letter said.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake said her letter said, “We’ll round you up and send you screaming to the concentration camps where you belong.”

Letters were also reportedly sent to officials with the police department, fire department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Leake said she plans to give her letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

WCNC contacted the FBI which said the agency is not investigating at this time.