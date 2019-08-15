UNC Chapel Hill professor, girls softball coach among 14 men charged with soliciting prostitution

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A professor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Reidsville girls fastpitch softball coach were both named among more than a dozen men arrested for allegedly agreeing to pay for sexual acts in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office revealed Jason Peter Fine, a professor of biostatistics at UNC-Chapel Hill, faces a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution.

According to the UNC website, Fine is a Harvard-educated professor with tenure in the Department of Biostatistics and the Department of Statistics and Operations Research at UNC Chapel Hill.

Jesse James Carty, a girl’s fastpitch softball coach out of Reidsville, not connected to Rockingham County Schools, was also charged with the same crime.

In addition to working as a softball coach, Carty owns the Renegades Training Center in Reidsville.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reports that 14 men were arrested Wednesday in a joint operation called “Summer Special.”

The operation targeted people involved in the commercial sex industry.

The 14 men arrested were described as potential clients and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office provided the following list of names, occupations and charges.

Richard Jordan Edinger, Durham County EMS and part-time medical examiner, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Gary Wayne Hatfield, Graham Food Lion, is charged with felony solicitation of prostitution for a second offense.

Christopher Neal Martin, LabCorp, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Andy Dwayne Durham, Durham Racing Engines, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Jason Peter Fine, UNC-Chapel Hill professor, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Michael Jones 9, Hunt Electric, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Guillermo Mendez, Mosca’s in Burlington, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

James Derek Chiasson, Modern Chevrolet in Burlington, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Robert Louis Ulmer, Flower’s Bakery in Greensboro, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Salah Khan, Exxon in Thomasville, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Jesse James Carty, Goodyear Tire, owner of Renegades Training Center and girl’s fastpitch softball, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Gardener Noah Succop, unemployed, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

David Author Welch, unemployed, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Michael Wayne Sellars, Roberts, South Carolina, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300, Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, the NCSBI at (336) 256-1362 or the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at (336) 275-4951.