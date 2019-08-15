Photos show aftermath after plane crashes in Tennessee with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on board

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Photos released Thursday evening show the extent of the damage to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane after it crashed and caught on fire in Tennessee.

Earnhardt, his wife Amy, their child and two pilots were on the plane. Mike Davis, with JR Motorsports, said no one was seriously injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing. The plane’s tail number was N8JR.

