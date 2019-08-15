× Judge Teresa Vincent named chief District Court judge of Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Judge Teresa H. Vincent has been named the new chief district court judge for Guilford County, according to a news release from the N.C. Judicial Branch Communications Office.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appointed Vincent to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell on Aug. 3.

Vincent has served as a district court judge in Judicial District 18 since 2000.

She received an undergraduate degree in public administration from North Carolina Central University in 1988 and a Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1993.