Greensboro parents taking action as speeding concerns continue

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Parents in northeast Greensboro say they will continue to try and get speeders to slow down, as the problem continues.

Within the past two days, multiple posts have been made on Nextdoor regarding the number of fast drivers on Hickory Woods Drive and Muirfield Drive.

The two locations are a part of a large cut-through route from people who exit off of Fleming Road. They are within .2 miles of each other.

People who live in each sub-division are afraid that, with the school year fast approaching, some drivers will refuse to slow down for buses and children.

On Muirfield Drive, several parents have made signs and placed them in their front yards.

They read, “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here.”

“I love them,” said Annie Coble, of the new signs.

She is a mother to 9-year-old and 6-year-old daughters.

Mrs. Coble described how she and her daughters have had close encounters with people driving too fast and too aggressively.

“People riding on our tails, just really dangerous behavior for a neighborhood,” Coble said.

On Hickory Woods Drive, the neighborhood has fought, and won, an argument for the speed limit to be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.

That was two years ago.

Tanya Torres lives just a few hundred feet from one of the speed limit signs and said that it does little to no good.

“It’s a bit nerve-racking, honestly,” she said.

Torres is a mother to a 13-year old son, who rides the bus to and from school every day.

She told FOX8 that she is scared every time he gets on and off the bus, that she’s scared a car might hit him.

“I worry a lot about him going out and waiting on the bus. That’s something I can’t convey to him. I don’t want him to be fearful. I’m scared,” Torres said.

When asked, Greensboro police officers said that they have patrolled the area, but did not see anything out of the ordinary. However, they could not tell us how many speeding citations were written.