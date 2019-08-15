× Food delivery by drone gets approval in North Carolina town

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Order way up!

Food delivery drones will soon be buzzing over southern Wake County, WTVD reports.

The FAA has approved a delivery route in Holly Springs.

The drones will fly along a single delivery route from Holly Springs Towne Center to Ting Park.

The drones will fly primarily over unpopulated areas and will avoid adjacent neighborhoods, according to Causey Aviation.

“We have been working diligently with the FAA to adhere to the highest standards of safety,” said Yariv Bash, CEO and Co-Founder of Flytrex in a statement. “We are thrilled to have been chosen to work so closely with the FAA to help this pilot take off. This is just the beginning as we expand the possibilities of sky-bound delivery.”

The companies have not announced a launch date for the Holly Springs food delivery drones.